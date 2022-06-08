Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 203.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180,684 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $55,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.43. The company had a trading volume of 72,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,121. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $241.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

