Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 649,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

