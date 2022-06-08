Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.33.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 649,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
