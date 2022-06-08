CarGurus, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for CarGurus in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarGurus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.72 on Monday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CarGurus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,179,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in CarGurus by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

