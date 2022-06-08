Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Down 3.8%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 352,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 88,023 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at $11,592,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 247,303 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

