Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. 2,347,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.68.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

