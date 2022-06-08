Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.50

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and traded as high as $21.53. Canfor shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 29,455 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFPZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

