Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

