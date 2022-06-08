Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMBM. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 883.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 356,784 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 276,955 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,750 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

