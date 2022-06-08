Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMBM stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 71,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,318. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $408.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

