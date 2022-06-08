Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $2,586.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.19 or 0.05946650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00070492 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars.

