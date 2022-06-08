Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 112,622 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

