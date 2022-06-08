Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,749. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAL. TheStreet raised Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,384 shares of company stock worth $1,503,570. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Caleres by 523.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

