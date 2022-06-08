Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,224.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.09) to GBX 2,935 ($36.78) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($36.34) to GBX 3,050 ($38.22) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

BZLFY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 123,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,840. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.5104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

