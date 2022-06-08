Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $119,833.41 and approximately $37,282.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00191075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00393412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

