Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Sells $969,957.52 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $969,957.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:BBW traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. 265,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.80.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 47.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BBW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (Get Rating)
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.