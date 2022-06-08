Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Sells $969,957.52 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $969,957.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BBW traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. 265,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 47.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,303.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

