BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.79 Million

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $2,599.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

