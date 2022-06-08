Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE BPY opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.20.
About Brookfield Property Partners (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.