Brokerages Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Target Price at $10.57

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. StockNews.com began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

ZNGA remained flat at $$8.18 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Zynga by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Zynga by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

