Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $21.25

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. 461,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $18,914,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.