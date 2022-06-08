Brokerages Set The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) PT at $25.67

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $489.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.66. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marcus will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

