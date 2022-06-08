Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) PT at $50.95

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. 3,382,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,457,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kroger has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $228,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 30.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $2,662,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 45.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

