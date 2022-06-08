Brokerages Set Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Price Target at $0.27

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.52) to €0.37 ($0.40) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Telecom Italia stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 467,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,117. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

