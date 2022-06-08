Brokerages Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $142.63

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.63.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of SNX traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $93.49 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,352 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,511 shares of company stock worth $2,865,741. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $4,454,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,231,000 after buying an additional 59,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after buying an additional 64,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,476,000 after buying an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 618,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

