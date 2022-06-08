Brokerages Set Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target at $108.83

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

LGRDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($103.23) to €103.00 ($110.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($129.03) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legrand from €94.00 ($101.08) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Legrand alerts:

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 94,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,598. Legrand has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

About Legrand (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.