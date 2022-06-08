Brokerages Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Target Price at $26.25

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

IREN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,123. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.