Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT at $68.18

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -151.59 and a beta of 1.86. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.