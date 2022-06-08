Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Target Price at $453.56

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $453.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company.

CTAS stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.60. The stock had a trading volume of 356,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,074. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a 1-year low of $345.61 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.71.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

