Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) PT at C$12.61

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.61.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$485,326.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,587,562.79. Also, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,263.60.

Shares of TSE BLDP remained flat at $C$9.50 during trading on Tuesday. 1,086,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.42. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

