Brokerages Set ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) PT at $4.25

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATIP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 466,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%. As a group, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,267,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,912 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

