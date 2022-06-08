Brokerages Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. 551,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,372. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

