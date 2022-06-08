Brokerages Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMBGet Rating) to report $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $12.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $12.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. 303,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,093. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

