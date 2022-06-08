Brokerages Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.03 Million

Equities analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $121.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.18 million. MP Materials reported sales of $73.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $503.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.58 million to $531.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $652.66 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $19,383,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,432,246 shares of company stock valued at $61,588,173. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.13. 3,588,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.