Brokerages Expect MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKTGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiNK Therapeutics.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 47,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,500. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

