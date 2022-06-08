Brokerages Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). 2U reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in 2U by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in 2U by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 2U by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in 2U by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in 2U by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 73,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. 2U has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $731.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

