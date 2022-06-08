Brokerages Anticipate Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.32). Vivint Smart Home reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $2,855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 539,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000.

Shares of NYSE VVNT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. 562,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

