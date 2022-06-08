Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.94. Lakeland Financial also reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $73,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,675 shares of company stock worth $219,454. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,482,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 115,258 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.99. 1,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,787. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

