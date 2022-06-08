Brokerages Anticipate Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Announce -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.33). Foghorn Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 2,124.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 123,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

