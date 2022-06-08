Brokerages Anticipate Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.21). Clene reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clene.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clene to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of CLNN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 372,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,233. Clene has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 132,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,001.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,844,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,551,306.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 323,561 shares of company stock valued at $902,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 9,823.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Clene (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.