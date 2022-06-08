Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $43.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

CATC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $596.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

About Cambridge Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.