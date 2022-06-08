Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $73.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.27.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 288.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,471.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 170,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,094. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

