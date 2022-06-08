Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,518. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

