BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.85

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.85 and traded as high as $33.37. BP shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 6,747,562 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BP from GBX 475 ($5.95) to GBX 450 ($5.64) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3276 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

