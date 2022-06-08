BOMB Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $293,247.05 and approximately $163,659.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,224.20 or 0.99817908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00029668 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000056 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000921 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,377 coins and its circulating supply is 891,589 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

