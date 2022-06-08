Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 837.50 ($10.49).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.03) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.40) to GBX 665 ($8.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.46) to GBX 800 ($10.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.91) to GBX 780 ($9.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON:BOY traded down GBX 21 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 648.50 ($8.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 630.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 733.18. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 582 ($7.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($12.62). The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £56,344.32 ($70,606.92). Also, insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($127,318.30).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

