Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.08

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.91) to GBX 780 ($9.77) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.09) to GBX 800 ($10.03) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 695 ($8.71) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

