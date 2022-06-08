Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.17

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and traded as low as $39.46. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 1,315 shares.

BOWFF has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

