B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) PT Lowered to GBX 385 at UBS Group

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 560 ($7.02) to GBX 385 ($4.82) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.17.

Shares of BMRRY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 35,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,586. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

