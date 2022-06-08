Blake D. Moret Sells 101,106 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,214. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average is $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of PTC by 8.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 93,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 30.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 15.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PTC by 66.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

