BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Holdings Trimmed by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,682 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.77% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 62,767 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,561,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

MVF stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

