BitcoinPoS Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $67.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $495,384.92 and $67.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,734,618 coins and its circulating supply is 5,523,164 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

